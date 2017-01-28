A suspected robber, Ugo, narrowly escaped lynching after he was on caught with knives at Ella market, Otukpo, Benue State. But for the quick intervention of some good Samaritans, the suspect, said to be from Anambra State, would have been lynched by Okada riders.

“He was looking too rough so we decided to approach him, he sounds too rude and we decided to search him because some of us suspected him to be one of those robbers snatching bikes from people,” an eyewitness said.

“While we were searching him, we discovered that he’s carrying two knives, immediately we rushed him to the vigilante because some okada guys were ready to stone and burn him to death.

“We have gone through his phone and contacted his people already, according to them, he is not mentally stable and they are on their way from Anambra state where he is believed to have come from.”