Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command has been accused by a suspected robber, Lawrence Nwede, of releasing a member of his gang, who allegedly procured a gun they used for operations, PUNCH reports.

He said the gang member, whom he identified only as Uche, was released by SARS a day after he (Uche) was arrested and brought to the command.

Although the 27-year-old indigene of Ebonyi State, who was paraded on Tuesday, April 25 at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja, confessed to being a member of the Black Axe Confraternity, he insisted that he had never been involved in any robbery.

He said himself, Uche and other members of the cult contributed to buy the gun for N50,000, saying the arm was usually in his (Nwede) custody.

The suspect was reportedly nabbed by policemen on April 4 on Church Street, Okokomaiko, and the gun was found on him.

He was said to have been subsequently transferred to the command, where he mentioned Uche as his accomplice.

However, a mild drama played out when a SARS operative, who was with the suspect refuted Nwede’s claim that Uche was culpable.

“He was only trying to drag people into the matter. We brought the man (Uche) he mentioned before him. The man asked whether he (Nwede) knew him, but he denied,” the policeman said.

But Nwede swiftly reacted to the operative’s statement, saying he stood his ground that Uche was a member when they were brought together.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said Nwede was entitled to his opinion, adding that Uche would not have been released if he was found wanting.