Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has released his prophetic message for 2017.

In a video posted on YouTube recently, Joshua saidPresident Buhari has good intentions but needs the support of Nigerians.

He said: “President Buhari will do everything to reject devaluation of the naira – which is a good idea from a good leader. But there will be overwhelming pressure from above him which he will not be able to resist,” Joshua says.

“Everyone has a portion to be blamed. Let us share the blame and move the country forward,” he added.

Watch the video below: