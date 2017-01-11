Christians in Communities affected by religious crisis have been urged by Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku to express their constitutional rights to self defense or face been wiped out by some of these extremists that have continued to wage war against them.

The Governor spoke against the backdrop of the repeated attacks on Southern Kaduna and some other christian communities by some extremists in some parts of the North.

He said Christians should not fold their hands and watch as they are wiped out by these extremists. He said this at a thanksgiving service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to celebrate the new year and to also pray for victims of Southern Kaduna massacre and other victims of terrorism across the country.

Ishaku spoke through the Secretary to the State government, Anthony Jellason, who represented him at the event.

“I was at the site of the mayhem in parts of Ardo Kola this morning and the level of destruction there is unimaginable. A few weeks ago, it was in Gassol, then Karim. We are all aware of what is going on in Southern Kaduna. The people must wake up from their slumber and defend themselves. You can’t just lie down and allow yourselves to be annihilated by other groups. You have a constitutional right to self-defense and now is the time to use it. The government alone cannot do it” he said.