A taxi driver drove straight into coalition supporters celebrating Barrow’s victory and some football fans in Kombo Kitty, on Saturday, leaving at least 30 people seriously injured.

Gambian authorities have indicted the 30-year-old driver of the Mercedes Benz taxi, identified as Alpha Jallow of Brikama Nyambai was charged with ‘reckless driving causing injury,’ according to Police Spokesperson, Foday Conteh.

He was arrested at the scene after suffering a beating in the hands of bystanders. Jallow was driving beyond the speed limit Westbound from Brikama towards Gunjur when another vehicle crossed the road. He lost control in his attempt to avoid the incoming vehicle and plunged into the crowd of people celebrating the election victory of President Adama Barrow.

Authorities say the majority of the people that were wounded are coalition supporters but several people who joined them after winning a soccer game were also injured.

Four people have been discharged from the hospital after they received treatment for minor injuries. More than two dozen others remain in critical condition and transferred to the teaching hospital in Banjul. No deaths were reported.

