Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, has labelled founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua has a true man of God.
He described him as a true and great man of God, saying the prophet is a blessing to Nigeria.
On his Twitter handle @realFFK, he wrote: “A truly great man of God whose good works will speak for him into eternity.
“Prophet T.B. Joshua is not just a blessing to the Body of Christ but also to Nigeria.
“If we had more men of God with his vision, courage, compassion and tenacity of purpose in our country, Nigeria would be a much better place.
A great man of God whose good works will speak for him into eternity.Prophet T.B.Joshua is a blessing to the Body of Christ and to Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/tU93XwolGC
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 23, 2017
YESTERDAY – “Fayose Is One Of The Greatest And Most Courageous Leaders Nigeria Has Ever Had’- Fani-Kayode?
TODAY – ‘TB Joshua Is A Blessing To Nigeria’ – Fani-Kayode?
TOMORROW – “Diezani is the Greatest Petroleum Minister for Nigeria” – Fani-Kayode? BIRDS of THE SAME FEATHER flock together in the SEWERS of Corruptions and False Prophecies!