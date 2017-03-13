Thin Tall Tony (TTT), one of the strong contenders in the ongoing reality TV show Big Brother Nigeria has disclosed that Tboss has plans to kidnap him for one day outside the BBNaija house.

TTT who was Head of House for two weeks in a roll revealed this information during interaction with Ebuka the anchor of the Sunday live show where he said he found out about the plan during a discussion he had with her.

When asked if Bisola, whom he confessed to have learnt a lot from would approve of the said kidnap, he said ‘No’.

He further said:

“Me and Bisola; there is a level of understanding that we both shared; she is an adult and fun to be around with.

“She is just on point; she dey make me feel fine, I no dey miss house because of her.

“She is very creative and easy to talk to; I learnt a lot from her; I always learn from everyone but because I spent a lot of time with her, I learnt so much from her,”