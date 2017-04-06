Big Brother Naija housemate, Tboss has proven she is the most controversial housemate as she is always in the news for wrong news and for always quarrelling with her fellow housemates. This time, she went hard on her only friend in the house, Debie-rise.

It all started last night, April 5 during a ‘Truth or Dare’ task that the housemates were given by Biggie when Debie-Rise dared Tboss to sing the Nigerian National Anthem.

Tboss who could not sing the anthem felt bad but instead of her taking responsibility for her action turned around to put the blame on Debie-Rise.

Watch below: