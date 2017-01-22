The major cause of the worsening electricity situation across the country has been attributed to pipeline vandalism.

Transmission Commission of Nigeria (TCN) General manager, Public Affairs, Seun Olagunju while speaking on Friday, January 20 said the “major cause of the current low power generation is not particularly the fire incident but the vandalism of gas pipelines that resulted in short supply of gas to thermal power generating stations.’

Mr. Olagunju also confirmed the fire incident at the Afam V power station.

The fire, he said, completely destroyed TCNs protection and control equipment in its relay and control room.

The incident which happened on January 18 has constrained the evacuation of guaranteed 450MW generation by the station .

He said the fire incident occurred at about 6:58 a.m.

“TCNs equipment at the power station were completely destroyed’ and that the cause of the fire had not been ascertained”.

According to the him, immediately after the fire incident, Nigeria’s sole power transmission company’s quick response team were mobilised to the site.

They promptly isolated the faulty section of the substation and made alternative arrangement for evacuation of power generated by Afam VI generation into the grid.

“Presently, the job has been successfully completed and the power station reconnected to the National Grid.

The company, he said, has reiterated its resolve to continue to work towards further expanding the nation’s transmission grid in line with its grid expansion plans.