A 21-year-old Islamic terrorist captured by security forces has admitted killing hundreds of people and raping “more than 200 women.”

The militant had described how he moved from home to home, raping terrified women.

He also told of how he slaughtered around 500 victims — either by beheading them or by putting a blindfold on them and firing a bullet into their skull.

He said his actions were considered “normal” among the terror group’s ranks.

“We shot whoever we needed to shoot and beheaded whoever we needed to beheaded,” the captured militant said.

The 21-year-old described how he and fellow fighters would take their victims into the desert, where they would sit them down and blindfold them.

“Seven, eight, 10 at a time. Thirty or 40 people. We would take them in desert and kill them,” he claimed.

“I would sit them down, put a blindfold on them and fire a bullet into their heads.”

He also reportedly told of how he raped hundreds of women, after being given permission by his emirs to attack as many as he wanted.

Amar Hussein spoke to journalists from behind bars after his capture.

Counter-terrorism agents said he was troubled when he first arrived in jail.

“He was so strong he snapped the plastic handcuffs off his wrists,” said one.

During the interview, Amar also reportedly revealed how he joined the terror group aged 14 and went on to join al-Qaeda.

He even claimed he is a victim of poverty in Mosul, where he apparently grew up in a broken home and had no-one to give him advice.

Now, he said he reads the Q’uran all day in his tiny jail cell to become a better person.

