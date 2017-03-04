The exit of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party led to the collapse of the party, Obasanjo says.

Recall Obasanjo was also the former chairman, Board of Trustees of the party, he said when he was Nigeria’s President and Ali was the PDP Chairman, the PDP controlled 30 out of the 36 states in the country.

Obasanjo said this on Friday, March 3 during the display of 40 African traditional drums in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of Nigeria’s hosting of the World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture, popularly known as FESTAC 77.

The event was also to honour Obasanjo on his 80th birthday by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, on Friday.

Obasanjo, who was referring to the internal crisis in the party, later prayed that the country would not suffer the fate that befell the PDP.

He said his relationship with Ali started when they both served in Yakubu Gowon’s administration as ministers.

He said, “When he (Ali) was the Chairman of the PDP, we controlled 30 out of the 36 states. When Ahmadu Ali and I left, the fortune of the PDP sank. May the fortune of Nigeria never sink.”

Before he completed his statement, the people in hall answered with a thunderous ‘Amen.’