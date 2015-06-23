

Doctors have sounded a rather conspicuous warning to ‘wearers’ of tight jeans after treating a 35 year old Australian woman who was trapped in her jeans and passed out on the side of the street.

Associate Professor of the University of Adelaide in South Australia, Dr. Thomas Kimber notes in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry that the hours of squatting and kneeling caused her calves to balloon in size, eventually leaving her feet numb and making it difficult to walk.

Later that evening, she experienced numbness in her feet and found it difficult to walk which caused her to trip and fall. Alarmingly the woman was unable to get up and had to spend several hours lying on the ground before she was found.

“As she was squatting for a long period of time her trousers restricted the blood supply to both calves, and in response the muscles start to undergo stress and swell,” Dr Kimber wrote.

She was then taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital, and because her legs had swollen so much, she had to have the jeans cut off by doctors.

“We were certainly surprised and shocked. It was a surprise to us that someone could get such severe nerve and muscle damage from the activity she described. The clothing she was wearing was the critical factor,” she stressed.

After spending four days in the hospital, the woman has recovered. Kimber says tight pants with more elasticity wouldn’t be as dangerous since they don’t squeeze nerves and muscles quite as much.

Doctors previously believed side-effects of wearing skinny jeans have been limited to lesions of the thigh, and this was the most serious incident they had heard of.