Details have emerged of the reason behind the retirement of Pastor E.A Adeboye as the General Overseer ofthe Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). It was ealier reported that Pastor Adeboye announced his retirement and subsequently named Pastor Joshua Obayemi as the General Overseer to be in charge of the RCCG in Nigeria while he continues to lead the church worlwide.

A source who was a witness to the announcement made at the RCCG ground in Shimawa, Ogun put the records straight concerning the shocking retirement of the G.O who had, on Friday night, January 6 preached during the church’s monthly Holy Ghost service.

According to the source, Pastor Adeboye made the announcement to the shock of the church Ministers during the church’s annual Ministers’ thanksgiving at the church campground.

Adeboye noted that due to the new rules of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), he had to step down seeing that he has passed the CAC retirement age and term(s) of office.

Technically, Pastor Adeboye still remains the G.O (worldwide) of RCCG but due to the Nigerian (CAC) law, a new G.O had to be announced.

Pastor Adeboye also revealed that the same was likely to follow for his other colleagues like Bishop David Oyedepo (Winners Chapel), Pastor WF Kumuyi (Deeper Life) among others.

Members of the church need not panic as Pastor Adeboye would still hold the church programmes like the Holy Ghost Service, Convention and Congress.

So it is fair to say Pastor Adeboye’s retirement is not ministerial but executive.