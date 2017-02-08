The three missing Abuja friends that were abducted around a creamery in Wuse II, Abuja have been released after their families made ransom payment.

Although the exact amount paid was not revealed, the kidnappers collected millions of naira from the families of Veronica Otogo, Bisola Mohammed and Damilola Oribuyaku before they could regain their freedom.

It was gathered that the three friends, who were seized on Friday, January 27, were dropped off along Kubwa Road.

It was reported that Veronica, who marked her 24th birthday on the Friday, and Mohammed had gone to the creamery – Cold Stone – on Kumasi Crescent, Wuse II, around 6pm.

They met with their friend, 29-year-old Damilola Oribuyaku, at the place before they were all abducted.

A car owned by 29-year-old Damilola, was reportedly found near the place with a broken windscreen, which gave an impression that the three friends had met and were abducted at the spot.

Mohammed was said to have travelled from Lagos, where she lives, to visit Veronica in Abuja.