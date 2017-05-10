France’s President-elect, Emmanuel Macron, is married to his former high-school teacher, Brigitte Trogneux who is 24 years his senior.

The unusual love story has captivated the internet and emerged as a major story line during Macron’s rapid rise towards the Elysee Palace.

Stargist.com takes you through the journey of the unusual love story from being Macron’s teacher to his wife.

The 64-year-old Brigitte Trogneux, first met Emmanuel, 39, when he was 15 and as that time she was a 40-year-old married literature teacher and mother of three, the daughter of a bourgeois family of chocolatiers, and ran the theater club at his Jesuit school in Amiens.

It seems like it was love at first sight – it’s understood the pair used to have long discussions together – and she would read his writing out to the class.

“She used to recite his work all the time. She was totally captivated by his writing skills,” a former classmate once said.

As the couple tell it, he pursued her doggedly, and in the 11th grade convinced her to help him write a play.

After breaking the shocking news of their bond to his parents, they removed their teen son from the school in Amiens, in northern France, and sent him to finish his education in Paris.

It was soon after this that Macron went to Paris to seek his fortune, promising his teacher “I will come back and marry you”.

In 2007, when he was 29 and she was divorced, Macron’s parents accepted the pair as they were, and they got married at the town hall of a northern beach resort, where she inherited a villa that became their second home.

They have now been together for 10 years and the love they have always shared is still very apparent.

When Macron was appointed economy minister in Socialist President Francois Hollande’s government in August 2014, Brigitte resigned from her teaching job a year later to help her ambitious young husband.

He declared his presidential bid in November 16, 2016, but by then he had already started making the relationship with Trogneux – nearly 25 years his senior – an integral part of his public persona.

As Macron gave his victory speech after winning the first round of the election two weeks ago, when the 39-year-old brought his wife onto the podium and thanked her, to long applause.

“Brigitte, always present, and even more now, without whom I would not be me,” an emotional Macron said as hundreds of his supporters shouted her name.

Macron is the step-dad to his wife’s three adult children who gave their blessing including her son Sebastian who is two years older than Macron. Bridget’s daughter Tiphaine, 30, is a lawyer who worked on her step-dad’s campaign.

Macron does not have any biological children with his wife, although he is also the step-grandfather of Brigitte’s seven grandchildren.