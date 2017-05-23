Following the suicide bombing that rocked the Manchester arena in Britain where pop star, Ariana Grande had a concert yesterday evening, May 22, the world has in unison condemned the attack that has left 22 dead, 59 injured.

Below are some of the reactions to the bombing;

These extremist had nothing to do with Islam and Muslims.Terrorism has no religion, pass it on. #Manchester pic.twitter.com/eP0nlLMHa6 — Ali (@SpookyAly) May 23, 2017

Go to Concerts

Go to Sports events

Go to Shows

Don’t ever change your way of life because of terrorists. If you do they win. #Manchester — PaulMCFC16 ✌ (@Paulmcfc18) May 23, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to everyone affected in #Manchester! Stay strong! Music will continue to unite us. #PrayForManchester — Kristian Kostov (@KristianKostov_) May 23, 2017

Last night has has such an impact on me, It was such a terrifying moment, My heart goes out to everyone💘 #Manchester pic.twitter.com/Hq08VDX1bl — ☁︎ A m i e ☁︎ (@AmieJxnee_) May 23, 2017

Somebody knows who did this. He is somebody’s son, friend, work colleague.

Root these bastards out before they murder. #manchester — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

Who targets a pop concert full of young children? This is depravity beyond human comprehension. #manchester — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

The mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell says she can’t get hold of her daughter and is heartbroken #Manchester pic.twitter.com/crjxuoYUNB — Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) May 23, 2017