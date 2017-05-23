Following the suicide bombing that rocked the Manchester arena in Britain where pop star, Ariana Grande had a concert yesterday evening, May 22, the world has in unison condemned the attack that has left 22 dead, 59 injured.
Below are some of the reactions to the bombing;
These extremist had nothing to do with Islam and Muslims.Terrorism has no religion, pass it on. #Manchester pic.twitter.com/eP0nlLMHa6
— Ali (@SpookyAly) May 23, 2017
Go to Concerts
Go to Sports events
Go to Shows
Don’t ever change your way of life because of terrorists. If you do they win. #Manchester
— PaulMCFC16 ✌ (@Paulmcfc18) May 23, 2017
When will it end? #Manchester pic.twitter.com/FoN1nG63Pl
— Kuran Maan (@KuranMaan) May 23, 2017
Thoughts and prayers to everyone affected in #Manchester! Stay strong! Music will continue to unite us. #PrayForManchester
— Kristian Kostov (@KristianKostov_) May 23, 2017
What is going on ? just heard there is an urgent evacuation around Manchester arndale center
— Labalaba Onifaaji (@MsRoxy_) May 23, 2017
Last night has has such an impact on me, It was such a terrifying moment, My heart goes out to everyone💘 #Manchester pic.twitter.com/Hq08VDX1bl
— ☁︎ A m i e ☁︎ (@AmieJxnee_) May 23, 2017
Somebody knows who did this. He is somebody’s son, friend, work colleague.
Root these bastards out before they murder. #manchester
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017
Who targets a pop concert full of young children? This is depravity beyond human comprehension. #manchester
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017
The mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell says she can’t get hold of her daughter and is heartbroken #Manchester pic.twitter.com/crjxuoYUNB
— Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) May 23, 2017
If the Manchester attacker’s name is never published, & they die their sordid death in deserved anonymity, I’d be totally fine with that.
— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 23, 2017