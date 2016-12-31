Former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson is celebrating his 75th birthday today, December 31. Tributes have been pouring in for the legendary former coach who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1999 after winning the treble (Champions League, English Premier League Title and FA Cup) in 1999.

He won a total of 38 trophies during his 26 years stay as Manchester United gaffer.

Below are the tributes;

Happy bday to the greatest football manager in the world Sir Alex Ferguson. Ruled for 26 years, entered a simple man but left as a legend — Rish (@RishabhHegde) December 31, 2016

Let’s celebrate sir Alex Ferguson’s birthday with a win @ManUtd — Dr.Umar Modibbo (@DrUmarmodibbo) December 31, 2016

All the best to the best!! Happy birthday Sir Alex Ferguson, you were and still is a blessing to @Manutd and world football #MUFC — Mr Punkie Miles (@_MrSpectacular) December 31, 2016

Happy birthday to the greatest manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson. The one and only man to knock the scousers off their perch. — Lee (@LeeKenny95) December 31, 2016

Happy birthday to Sir Alex Ferguson, a living legend. — IT BOSS Nov 12 (@Attrocitus) December 31, 2016

Greatest of them all! Because of this man, every single United fan can fell blessed!

🔴Happy Birthday Sir Alex Ferguson!🔴 pic.twitter.com/leJZc7wLB5 — Son Of Manchester (@ZlatanEffect) December 31, 2016

Happy birthday to the best manger in the history of all times 😍😍

Sir alex ferguson ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/gBp2PrGzbI — MoaTaZ HiKaL (@MoatazHikal) December 31, 2016

Happy 75th birthday to one of the greatest football managers of all time:Sir Alex Ferguson🏆 pic.twitter.com/az0cYXuHF0 — Ramin Mokhtari (@Amocris7) December 31, 2016