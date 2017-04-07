On President Donald Trump’s orders, US warships launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the airbase that was home to the warplanes that carried out the chemical attacks that killed dozens of civilians earlier in the week.

The strike is the first direct military action taken by the US against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s six-year civil war. It represents a substantial escalation of the US military campaign in the region, and could be interpreted by the Syrian government as an act of war.

Below are the worldwide reactions to the US airstrikes;

It’s sad that politicians can’t find money for education, clean water or healthcare but they can spend millions to “send a message to Syria” — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) April 7, 2017

Good on strike! Now–POTUS needs to present case & plan before Congress for going forward if we continue military options in Syria. — Todd Evans (@toddluvs) April 7, 2017

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for taking action in Syria. You are the most powerful man in the world. Please save those innocent children!! — Common Sense (@itsjustCS) April 7, 2017

Guess what u can’t just tweet& hashtag pray for Syria u have 2 take action which is what Trump did #SyriaStrikes sent clear message — J (@indy101884) April 7, 2017

this is so exciting…. trump did not disappoint now Iran will be calm… Israel will be safer and the terrorist will quake yep — Aventador (@A_gbu_na) April 7, 2017

i am happy trump struck sense will return to the world lemme to try to think of what putin will do…… so exciting — Aventador (@A_gbu_na) April 7, 2017

So Trump Suddenly has empathy for Syria’s ‘beautiful little babies’? At the same time he won’t help them flee certain death.. #SyriaStrikes — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) April 7, 2017

Syria is like a cake from which everyone is taking their own piece. May God be with the Syrians and protect their land from all harm. — _ (@IamTheIncognito) April 7, 2017

Since Obama refused to do anything about Syria because Russia/Iran threatened him over it, doesn’t that make Obama Putin’s puppet? — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 7, 2017

Reminder to all of you out there throwing a tantrum over actions by @POTUS in syria. Trump knows more about what’s going on in Syria than u — Rebel1ne 📛 (@Rebel1ne) April 7, 2017