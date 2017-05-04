Popular Instant messaging application, Whatsapp went down for more than two hours yesterday evening, May 3 as people were unable to send and recieve messages or even load conversations.

The spokesperson for WhatsApp confirmed that the company was aware and it was working to fix the outage that affected countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and The Americas.

Below is how the world reacted to it;

Hey God. So Whatsapp was down and I did not use the opportunity to delete myself from all these groups as soon as it came back on 😪 — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) May 4, 2017

WhatsApp gets a problem for hours and you come back to no messages at all Join some group chats yo😂 pic.twitter.com/EpUAw38wHb — Jordan (@Johhrrr) May 4, 2017

My face when i heard WhatsApp was down.. All i knw is i slept wit it workin and woke up wit it still workin.. 😝😝 pic.twitter.com/B8KV141fEm — GoddaY (@AluyaGoddey) May 4, 2017

The queen couldn’t send any messages since WhatsApp was down, so she holds an emergency meeting.. #buckinghampalace — Vidhya (@9Vidhya) May 4, 2017

When #WhatsApp is down and you actually have to talk to people and you find that you can’t use your usual fake LOL when face to face #Awks — Whispers of my life (@1Love0neHeart) May 4, 2017

Queen calls emergency staff meeting at #BuckinghamPalace because she couldn’t #Whatsapp them pictures of her dinner last night. — Daniel Thiel (@danielthiel) May 4, 2017

WhatsApp went down ? I didn’t even notice because I was enjoying my sleep no Bae to text pic.twitter.com/DzBIFfj4Rx — Tayo Uche Williams (@wiilkilz) May 4, 2017

I literally had no idea WhatsApp was down last night 😟 — Nikesh Kooverjee ❌ (@NikeshKooverjee) May 4, 2017

When you only realised that Whatsapp was down when you checked your twitter account.. the next morning🙈 #WhatsApp #whatsappisdown — Nelisha Pillay (@nelisha_p) May 4, 2017