Thin Tall Tony, one of the strongest contenders for the prize money of N25m in the Big Brother Naija house has been evicted to the surprise of many.

Thin tall Tony who was up for eviction alongside Debie-Rise, T-Boss and Efe got the least amount of votes.

TTT who is reportedly married with kids and was involved in a sizzling romance with fellow housemate, Bisola while in the house much to the distaste of viewers who were waiting for the opportunity to boot him out.