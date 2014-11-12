The Senior Pastor and founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations has been in the news lately after a building in the church premises collapsed killing hundreds of occupants on Friday, September 12, 2014.
Most recently, a video has emerged showing a small building alleged to be the pastor’s prayer spot in a mystery lake located in a ”small jungle” somewhere in the Ikotun area of Lagos State. The YouTube video posted by AY Super Stores is supposedly exposing that a ”secret shrine” of the popular popular preacher. It cottage in the middle of a lake and alleges how the pastor reaches the prayer ”mountain” by boat and that disciples of Joshua and some visitors to the ministry and also visit the cottage for prayers. There are images of beach front and clips of a Synagogue Church video showing a man who appears to be Joshua in a white robe praying on a rocky hill.
The video is put together by persons who do not like TB Joshua and it calls on people to beware of him and say he is a liar. But, offer no proof to these allegations.
As a child of God, it is a sin to accuse.
NO PROOF.BT BECAREFUL OF WHAT U DID NT SEE BT U SAY IT.
Whatever people say about Sr. Prophet TBJoshua he is a true servant of the LORD JESUS CHRIST.
The bible said in psm105 v 14-15 he suffered no man to do them wrong ;yea; he reproved kings for their sakes; saying, touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm. Be careful what you write abuot a man of God I would advise u to go and witness urself God bless u.
Blasphemers beware…….am speechless. for God will bring every action of man into judgement.Am not excluded,God please have mercy
people are doing anything possible to see T.B joshua fail,why can’t u people leave him alone?that man has alleviated poverty in great magnitude in the world,especially in nigeria,yet no appreciation by hs people,i have been observing d man since 1989,,he is untoucheable,God is guilding him,,no man can touch him,embrace him,,You are mocking him because of the problem he has recently,based on the collapsed building,bt remember problem is inevitable,ur own might be worst…
I am not surprise about whatever people may say on TB Joshua. Jesus christ was rejected in his own town by his immediate people. The bible tells us categorically that we should not judge so that we shall not be judged. In whose name did TB Joshua believes & preaches? Satanic agent, you have failed. We never believe you.
i have followed tb JOSHUA in his tv for years but am a Muslim i love him so much for his usual calmness philanthropic kindness forgiving spirit simple lifestyles healing etc GOD will keep him and honour him no matter the hate and gang up by jealous few
I understand that whatsoever a man knows he condemns,what they don’t know they call names. Myself wish to have these kind of jass so as to help people. Please leave joshua to his god to judge.
THEY CALL JESUS ALL KINDS OF NAMESIN THIS SWORLD SO TBJS OWN WILL NOT BE DIFFERENT
He is just the right hand man of his father the devil.
T b j is and incredible man of God in our generation,whether we like it or not.what disturbed pls all around is simply envy,mostly those who calls themselves pastor but uses their pulpits as a platform for judgment.Everything abt senior prophet is very unique,infact he has differentiated himself in the Christian realm.let the envious stay quiet and celebrate the grace of God upon him.Inshort continue,bic it makes him more popular in the whole world.