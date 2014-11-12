The Senior Pastor and founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations has been in the news lately after a building in the church premises collapsed killing hundreds of occupants on Friday, September 12, 2014.

Most recently, a video has emerged showing a small building alleged to be the pastor’s prayer spot in a mystery lake located in a ”small jungle” somewhere in the Ikotun area of Lagos State. The YouTube video posted by AY Super Stores is supposedly exposing that a ”secret shrine” of the popular popular preacher. It cottage in the middle of a lake and alleges how the pastor reaches the prayer ”mountain” by boat and that disciples of Joshua and some visitors to the ministry and also visit the cottage for prayers. There are images of beach front and clips of a Synagogue Church video showing a man who appears to be Joshua in a white robe praying on a rocky hill.

The video is put together by persons who do not like TB Joshua and it calls on people to beware of him and say he is a liar. But, offer no proof to these allegations.

