Following his side ouster from the Uefa Champions League, Bayern Munich attacker, Thomas Muller has said his team played “10 against 14” in their quarter final second leg defeat at Real Madrid on Tuesday, April 18.

Real Madrid defeated Bayern 4-2 in extra time at the Bernabeu to qualify for the Champions League semi-final, winning 6-3 on aggregate.

Bayern were angered by several key decisions by Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai, feeling that the sending off of Arturo Vidal was unjust and that two of Cristiano Ronaldo’s three goals were offside.

Muller told reporters, “If you look at the way things went, it is extremely difficult when you are playing with 10 against 14.

“The [goal that made it] 2-2 was the worst situation — the assistant referee had a great view. That killed us.”

He added, “[We] did not put in a perfect performance.

“[But] we were in great shape mentally after we went 2-1 up and still had 11 players on the pitch.

“But then the officials took the wind from our sails. You cannot just go home and say ‘things like this happen’ after what happened here.

“Perhaps Arturo could have been sent off before — but definitely not in the situation where he picked up his second yellow card.”