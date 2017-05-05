It has been revealed that three medical doctors arrived the country yesterday, May 4 to treat President Muhammadu Buhari who has not made any public appearance in two weeks.

The doctors are all British and Caucasian, two males and one female, according to SaharaReporters.

Buhari who has not made any public appearance in two weeks, is described as greatly emaciated, according to two sources knowledgeable about his condition. Despite statements by the government a few days that the president had “resumed work,” Mr. Buhari remains holed up in his official residence.

Apprehension within the Presidential Villa about the president’s condition was heightened yesterday as the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, was seen moving a lot of documents out of the villa. Our sources said it was unclear why Mr. Kyari made the move to take away documents to an unknown location.

A Presidency source disclosed that the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has set up a “safe house” in Abuja where Mr. Buhari is being treated by a relay of mostly foreign doctors.

Even though his aides have refused to divulge the nature of his ailment, it was gathered that Buhari is ravaged by Crohn’s Disease, an intestinal disorder. He is also known to have prostate issues as well as age-related disorders, including early-stage dementia. Mr. Buhari’s official age is listed as 74, but he is widely believed to be much older.

Buhari was slated to leave Nigeria on May 10 for another medical trip to Britain but the arrival of a new set of medical doctors has put shelf to the proposed trip.