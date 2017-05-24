The Osun State Police Command has apprehended three men who formed an armed robbery gang after becoming friends at the Ile-Ife prison.

They became friends in prison while serving their jail terms for various offences. Upon their release, they came together to form a gang that terrorized members of the Ile-Ife community.

According to reports, the robbers were arrested following series of reports of a group of armed robbers who attack Motorcycle owners in the town. A secret investigation initiated by the Divisional Police Office (DPO) of the A Division, Ile-Ife, CSP Babatunde Sodipo, led to their arrest.

The police say they would soon be arraigned in court.