Tragedy truck in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday, 18 when three siblings of the same mother identified as Ms Elohor Gabriel were electrocuted following a suspected power surge, PUNCH reports.

The children were reportedly electrocuted when an electric cable connecting power to their apartment got burnt and came in contact with a burglar proof while the children were reportedly playing at the veranda.

The deceased who were identified as Blessed Adam, Elizabeth Adam and John Oluwadare were ages of 6, 9 and 15 respectively were the only ones at home when the incident occurred.

A community source explained, “We ran into our houses when we noticed the spark. When we came ou noticed the spark. When we came outside, we noticed that the children had been electrocuted while grabbing the burglar proof of the house.

“From our findings, we noticed that the wire connecting electricity to the house which passed through the burglar proof, had been burnt making it exposed to the protector. The children whom were by the balcony, unknowingly touched the protector and were electrocuted.”

Mother of the children, Elohor, who is in her late 30s, confirmed the ugly incident on Tuesday, adding that she was yet to come to terms with the fact that her three children had gone.

The mother of the deceased who wept profusely said she was not at home when the incident happened and before she could rush to the hospital where neighbours had taken them, they were already gone.