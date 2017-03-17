Three suspected members of an armed robbery/kidnap gang in Zaria, Kaduna State has been arrested by the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) working in synergy with Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU).

The suspects that include 32 year old Nuhu Fulani, 26 year old Yahaya Muhammed and 23 year old Aisha Bature, a female who is said to be the wife of the gang leader were arrested on Wednesday, March 15.

Upon their arrest, the suspects admitted to be behind some of the kidnappings and robberies on Zaria- Kaduna express way in Kaduna State. Aisha who is the wife of the gang leader, was found in a toilet in her house with AK 47 rifle fully loaded with ammunition.

Items recovered from them include One AK 47 Rifle, One Locally made pistol, Thirty rounds of live ammunition, Samsung S6 phone (belonging to their last victim) as well as Charms. All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of police investigation.