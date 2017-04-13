Three suspected fake military men were on Wednesday, April 12 paraded by the Imo State Police Command for allegedly defrauding people on the pretext of enlisting them into the Nigerian Army.

The state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezeike, said the suspects– Kingsley Inyang, Edet Okon and Victor Akpan– were arrested on April 4, 2017, at Amakohia Ubi, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

Ezike said the suspects opened an office and mandated their victims to pay N8,000 and N70,000 for medical tests and recruitment exercises, respectively .

The CP explained that two pairs of army uniforms, a pair of army boots, one camouflage cap, one laptop and other exhibits were recovered from the suspects.

Ezike said the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigations.

One of the suspects, Inyang, who was dressed in an army uniform, confessed to the crime.

He added that his group defrauded 22 people.

When queried on how he got the uniform, the suspect said it belonged to his father, who was a retired soldier.