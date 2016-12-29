The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, and one of his wives are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today, December 29. Their son shared this throw back photo of the couple when they were younger.
The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, and one of his wives are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today, December 29. Their son shared this throw back photo of the couple when they were younger.
View Comments “Emir Of Kano And One Of His Wives Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Throwback Photo”
lively