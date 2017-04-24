South Africa Magistrate’s Court has denied a Pastor Tim Omotosho, a Nigerian, bail who was arraigned for alleged sexually abusing 30 female members of his congregation.

The 58-year-old Nigerian miracle worker, Pastor Tim Omotosho, the senior pastor of the Jesus Dominion International, was arrested in South Africa.

The pastor based in Durban, who was arrested inside the toilet at the Port Elizabeth Airport shortly after his flight landed,

He was arraigned in court on Friday, April 21 and was denied bail.

The police alleged that Mr. Omotoso over the years trafficked about 30 young girls from various branches of his church to a house in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal where he allegedly exploited them sexually.

It was further gathered that he allegedly handpicked the girls and instructed them to live in his house where they were forced to have unprotected sex with him.

Meanwhile, he appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday where his case was postponed to May 3.

Mr. Omotoso, who is the founder of a 24-hour satellite TV station, Ancient of Days Broadcasting Network (ADBN), which is aired across the Caribbean, Africa, Mexico, Middle East, Europe and the United States, is married and has three children.

(NAN)