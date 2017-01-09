Sunday, January 8 marked the 1000th day of the abduction of over 200 girls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists. The Bring Back Our Girls group (BBOG) and President Muhammadu Buhari commemorated the 1000th day of the kidnapped girls with the former led by Oby Ezekwesili accusing the latter of failing like its predecessor in bringing the girls home.

Below are reminder of what has transpired since the girls were kidnapped April 14, 2014

1.) The Nigeria Police as at May 2, 2014 said they were still unclear as to the exact number of students kidnapped and asked parents to provide documents so an official count could be made, as school records were damaged in the attack.

2.) Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan publicly spoke about the abduction for the first time on May 4, 2014 and added that his government was doing everything it could to find the missing girls.

3.) Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau, a day after Jonathan’s publicly spoke about the abducted girls released a video claiming responsibility for the kidnapping of the girls and that “Allah instructed me to sell them…I will carry out his instructions.”

4.) Shehu Sani, now a Nigerian Senator who was Boko Haram negotiator stated May, 9, 2014 that the group wanted to swap the abducted girls for its jailed members.

5.) Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima on 11th of May that same year said that he had sighted the abducted girls and that the girls were not taken across the borders of Cameroun or Chad.

6.) The Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff announced on May 26, 2014 that the Nigerian security forces had located the kidnapped girls, but ruled out a forceful rescue attempt for fears of collateral damage.

7.) It was reported on October 12, 2014 that four girls from the original kidnapped group had escaped and walked three weeks to freedom in Nigeria. The escapees said they had been held in a camp in Cameroon and raped every day.

8.) In April 2015 a former Anglican clergyman, Stephen Davis contacted three Boko Haram commanders who said they might be prepared to release Chibok schoolgirls. However, after three attempts the deal fell through when another group abducted the girls believing they could make money out of them and Davis left Nigeria.

9.) One of the girls, Amina Ali Nkeki was found along with her baby and Mohammad Hayyatu, a suspected terrorist who claimed to be husband on May 17, 2016 by the Civilian JTF group in the Sambisa Forest.

10.) Boko Haram released a video in August 2016 of what appeared to be about 50 Chibok girls, some of them holding babies, with an armed masked spokesman who demanded the release of jailed fighters in exchange for the girls freedom.

11.) The Federal Government made headway in October 2016 when 21 of the Chibok schoolgirls were freed by the terrorists after negotiations between the group and the Nigerian government brokered by International Committee of the Red Cross and the Swiss government.

12.) Another girl, Maryam Ali along with her baby was found and rescued on November 5, 2016 by the Nigerian Army before another soldiers found another Chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar with her baby wandering in the bush near Sambisa forest stronghold on January 2017.