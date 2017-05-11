Former Lagos State Governor and a National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, May 10 said that the Peoples Democratic Party will not win in any of the 57 councils in the July 22 local government polls in Lagos State.

Tinubu said Lagosians would vote for the candidates of the party because Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had lived up to expectation, adding that the people at the grassroots were anticipating the reenactment of the superlative performance across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas.

He said if performance and purposeful leadership were the criteria for voting, the electorate would vote for the APC chairmanship and councillorship candidates as they voted for Ambode two years ago.

Tinubu pleaded with members to accept the decision of the party to give automatic tickets to 18 former chairmen in recognition of their loyalty, commitment and efforts and the decision that the sole administrators who took over from the Executive Secretaries (ES) should not contest election.

The former Lagos State governor spoke on preparations for the elections at the enlarged meeting of APC stakeholders held at the party secretariat. Acme Road, Ogba. It was attended by Governor Ambode, party elders, apex leaders, party officers, legislators, members of the State Executive Council, grassroots leaders, aspirants and their supporters.