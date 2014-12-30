Presidential spokesman Reuben Abati posted a document on social media in which leader of the opposition party All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu called Buhari, who is now the party’s 2015 presidential flag-bearer an ‘agent of destabilization’.

According to the Wikileaks 2003 document, Bola Tinubu wanted Obasanjo to be president in order to stop former head of state, General Muhammadu Buhari, who he reportedly said would jeopardise Nigeria’s national unity.

Abati posted: “”Buhari and his ilk are agents of destabilization.” – Bola Tinubu. Has this CHANGEd? Source: Public Library of US Diplomacy, Wikileaks Cable 2003 February 21, 15:09 #Friday”

PDP seem determined to pummel Buhari to submission even before the elections with the various attacks that have been unleashed on him since his emergence.

Find the picture below: