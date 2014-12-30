Presidential spokesman Reuben Abati posted a document on social media in which leader of the opposition party All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu called Buhari, who is now the party’s 2015 presidential flag-bearer an ‘agent of destabilization’.
According to the Wikileaks 2003 document, Bola Tinubu wanted Obasanjo to be president in order to stop former head of state, General Muhammadu Buhari, who he reportedly said would jeopardise Nigeria’s national unity.
Abati posted: “”Buhari and his ilk are agents of destabilization.” – Bola Tinubu. Has this CHANGEd? Source: Public Library of US Diplomacy, Wikileaks Cable 2003 February 21, 15:09 #Friday”
PDP seem determined to pummel Buhari to submission even before the elections with the various attacks that have been unleashed on him since his emergence.
The Abatis and Co should thread softly in character assassination especially using a discredited source even by the US government. Wiki leaks commentaries and records about Nigeria,the President and other public officers are even more damning and damaging. The Presidential spokesman needs to be more professional and discrete. His comments are a call to ethoreligious conflict. There is life after elections Mr Patito’s gang
I do not know why Abati has chosen to live in the past. Has he forgotten all he wrote in the past about his present pay master?
I don not blame Rueben Abati, because that is the purpose the GEJ Govt appoint him as his spoke person. Even from his childhood it is when the war is over, that it will start his own. He just wake up from sleep, he his still surferring from 2015 general election defeat. he has developed a brain turmor. please and please abati go for medical checkup.
the point is very simple jagaban the boss never expected such despite all his efforts and support towards the APC haba if not fear Mr boss come back to your roots we will embrace you always
PDP must rule again, Buhari truly is an agent of destabilization,economic recession is obscured,oil downstream,education downgraded to barest minimum,in fact Buhari don’t have what it takes to move this great Country to the next level. The reconciliation meeting with Jonathan and Obasanjo will surely born a new Nigeria.