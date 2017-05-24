Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has allegedly released $30,000 which is about N11.4 million towards the ferrying of the corpse of Moji Olaiya from Canada to Nigeria, and other expenses.

According to Encomium, the national leader of All Progressives Congress and pillar of democracy donated the sum on Monday, May 22, 2017, when he met with family members of the star actress, her daughter and burial committee members.

One of them inadvertently mentioned the figure today.

He wrote:

“I may be wrong, Asiwaju who promised the committee $40k on Saturday changed it to $30k by Monday. Perhaps he had been fed Gov Ayo Fayose had helped. Meanwhile the committee had thought they will use the excess to pay Adun’s school fees and empower the grandmum who will take up the upkeep of the 2 months old the deceased left behind.”

Moji Olaiya, 42 and mother of two daughters, died in the early hours of Thursday, May 18, in Canada of cardiac arrest following childbirth complications.

A cry for help was taken to Asiwaju Tinubu at the weekend that they wanted her buried in Nigeria, and he entertained their request on Monday.

Moji’s corpse is being prepared for freight to Nigeria as one of her siblings, Femi Olaiya arrived Canada from his London base in the night of Saturday, May 20.