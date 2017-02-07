Former Lagos State Governor and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he is not worried about the foreign exchange rate because salaries of Nigerians are being paid in Naira not foreign currencies and that only importers should be worried about the forex scarcity.

The Jagaban Borgu disclosed this yesterday while addressing protesters at his Bourdillion residence in Ikoyi on Monday, February 6.

