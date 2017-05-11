Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan spent huge amount of money to defeat Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode during the 2015 election, say Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting at the APC secretariat in Ogba on Wednesday, May 10.

In attendance were Ambode, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and the party Chairman, Chief Oladele Ajomale, among others.

Tinubu also admitted it was the toughest period of his political career and thanked the party members for standing by Ambode and the APC during the election.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Jonathan moved “to take over the state by all means, including spending huge cash, but the APC members resolutely stood their ground and ensured the victory of the party.”

Speaking on Ambode’s administration, the former Lagos Governor said he “has not let us down. He is doing a fantastic job, in an environment where there is economic recession is a big challenge. Initially, they said he might not be able to do it, but he is doing it and doing it perfectly.

“He has a very good team of performers. It takes a leader to lead a team to victory and a leader to think and dream.

“He thinks and performs and he is doing a great job, we are very proud of him.”