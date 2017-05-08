Nigerians have been advised against creating unnecessary tension over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave the advice in a statement he issued on Sunday, May 7.

Recall that President Buhari jetted out Sunday night to undergo further medical check-up in London, UK.

Reacting, however, Tinubu, enjoined Nigerians not to forget in a hurry that they were the same people that voted overwhelmingly for him during the 2015 presidential election, stressing that creating tension with his health was tantamount to betrayal of trust.

He urged Nigerians to cooperate with Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who will act as president pending when Buhari returns.

Tinubu in the statement affirmed that kudos must be given to president Buhari for his victory over the Boko Haram sect in the volatile north east region of the country.

“These people should not be condemned for their heartfelt concern. However, they should be advised not to allow fear to ambush their better judgment and their courage. They should not give themselves to idle speculation. We should not buy into the myth of some cabal at work. Dwelling in empty speculation on the existence of some mythic cabal is not what the country needs at present. From what I can see, the President remains at the helm and his policies are being implemented.

“The President is also showing his belief in process and partnership by assigning more responsibilities to the VP, which included presiding over meetings of the Federal Executive Council, thus demonstrating his trust and implicit confidence in him. “Unfounded speculation serves no purpose other than to encourage those who would rather derail the President’s progressive agenda and who would divisively pit one aspect of this nation against another. Such chatter may foment division where there was none and this might come to impair the management of the affairs of this country.

“By fomenting animosity among groups that have heretofore been allied, those who hold to the bankrupt politics of yesterday seek to thwart the President’s mission while claiming to support him. Those who truly care about the President and the important work he still must do should not allow themselves to become the unwitting tools of these regressive forces.

“We must stand with and beside our President. The unfounded speculation around his health should stop. We must not covet fear and rumor but should engage our creativity and enterprise to help the President accomplish his historic mission. Our greatest energies should be focused on righting this economy so that it provides a decent livelihood for all people. This critical path towards economic recovery must be followed for the sake of our children.”