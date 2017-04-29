Former Lagos State Governor and a National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has stated that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was not all open to the idea of becoming President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in the 2015 general elections.

He made the revelation in the ‘Against the Run of Play’ authored by Chairman of the ThisDay Editorial Board, Olusegun Adeniyi.

Tinubu said Osinbajo had told him to first inform the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the decision

According to Tinubu, “He was a bit hesitant as he asked me to go and tell Pastor Adeboye. I replied by telling him that he needed to inform Pastor Adeboye himself, after all, there had been times when if we needed to see Pastor Adeboye, he was the one who facilitated it.

“I reminded him that since the final choice was not for me to make, I should not go to Pastor Adeboye until after the announcement of his name.

So, Osinbajo went to meet Pastor Adeboye who reportedly told him, ‘if they offer you, take it’,”