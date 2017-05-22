Former Lagos State Governor and a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned the military against staging any coup.

He was speaking on Monday, May 22 in an address to the Lagos state house of assembly.

There have been rumours of coup in recent times in the wake of President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical leave in London.

Tukur Buratai, a lt. gen. and chief of army staff, recently warned soldiers to stop “hobnobbing” with politicians.

Tinubu warned the military that “there is no place for them in Lagos and in the country”.

“We will not buy it. Lagos will resist it. Nigeria is hard to be broken. Many died to get this democracy and those who intend to break it are mistaken. Nigerians will not buy a coup now,” he said