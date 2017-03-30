A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has disclosed he was worried how Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode perform as he inherited a burden of debt from previous administrations.

Tinubu, who was a two-term governor of the state between 1999 and 2007, said he was worried about how Ambode would handle the debt.

He, however, stated that 22 months into his administration, Ambode had put up a “sterling performance.”

Tinubu spoke on Wednesday, March 29 at the opening of some construction projects in the Alimosho area of Lagos State to commemorate his 65th birthday.

Tinubu, who inaugurated the projects in company with Ambode, described the facilities – a network of roads, a link bridge and a health centre – as a reflection of Ambode’s performance.

He said, “I was worried when you (Ambode) took over; not about your credibility, character or capacity, but because however wise or smart a man is, if there are no resources to back the ideas, production will be zero; progress will be zero.

“When you took over, I know you inherited a burden of debt. The debt profile of Lagos was high. I was wondering how you would reengineer and face the challenges to make progress.

“Today, I can see your report card; you have scored well, and you have shown prudency, especially in the judicious use of resources of the state.”