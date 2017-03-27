Former world heavyweight boxing Champion Evander Holyfield has been scheduled to feature in an exhibition boxing match that will pit him against former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

According to Foluke Michael, the Project Manager of the fight, tagged “Rumbles in Lagos’’, the match will hold on May 25 at the Eko Atlantic City. Holyfield is 54, while Tinubu is 65.

It will be refereed by Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka.

Tinubu, in his endorsement of the BAT v Holyfield bout, said, “I can’t wait to knock Evander down. I’m the real champion of the world.’’

The private sector-initiated event is designed as a contribution to the 50th anniversary celebration of the creation of Lagos State under the ongoing project, Lagos @50, chaired by Soyinka.

“Significantly, it is aimed at bringing world attention to some health-related issues in Africa, and will focus on cases such as autism in children, breast cancer, mental Illness and HIV/AIDS and river blindness,” Michael added.

She said event would donate five 40ft. containers of medical and relief materials worth over $2m to the Lagos State Government and neighbouring states.

Michael said part of the proceeds from the fight would be given to not-for-profit organisations and agencies in Lagos, which engage on research programmes aimed at eradicating these medical conditions.

The charity fight is promoted by ACI Entertainment and Bishop Entertainment Consult based in Atlanta, Georgia.