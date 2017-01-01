Reports indicate that estranged lovebirds, Tiwa Savage and her former manager cum husband, Tunji Balogun otherwise known as Teebillz are back together.

It will be recalled that the once lovey-dovey couple washed their dirty linen in public sometime in April 2016, when the couple fell out big time.

Teebillz, who claimed to be the brains behind Tiwa’s music fortunes, accused the singer of cheating on him with several artistes including Don Jazzy, 2face and Dr. Sid. He also blamed Tiwa’s mum for fuelling the crisis in their marriage.

Although the songstress did not just debunk the allegations, she also accused of Teebillz of being a habitual user of drugs, stealing her money and engaging in extra-marital affairs.

According to a source who close to the couple who spoke with PUNCH, family members from both sides have intervened in the dispute and have successfully brought about reconciliation. The hitherto estranged lovebirds have now buried the hatchet but not before Teebillz travelled out of the country where he underwent rehabilitation to help with his drug addiction.

He returned to the country recently, and has been spending time with his son, Jamal. Also, he and Tiwa are back to living together.

At media personality, Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun’s wedding, Tiwa and Teebillz were the centre of attention.Their first public appearance together since their well-publicised break-up, the duo only had eyes for each other.