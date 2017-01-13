Hours after news broke out that her marriage was in trouble, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to apologize to Mercy Johnson over a long standing diss.

Read below;

“Good morning world Since I have your undivided attention I better make good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson!!!

@mercyjohnsonokojie Ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago.I want to use this media to say I am so sorry,I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart.I had no right to say what I did,I totally disgraced myself with that.

As a mom I do realize a lot of things I take in because of the love of my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love..

I am sorry MJ,I am sorry to your lil’ girl or boy..

We don’t have to love each other to realize when we are/went wrong••

I have/had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologize to the fans I hurt/Let down with my words that day many years ago ..To Err is human but to forgive is divine!!!

Am not trying to be the better person,You deserve this apology for your Child for the Love I have for God..I found God and everything in my life changed,Let me tell you about him sometime..

God bless you and yours!!! Happy new year…

Take your time with the process of forgiving my ill mannered words to your infant but pls eventually do!!

#2017 Amending All my Wrongs

#2017 my year of positivity #Long over due apology #MAMAKING”

Mercy Johnson not long after replied Tonto Dikeh’s apology on Instagram. The mother of three had obviously forgiven her colleague a long time ago.

She wrote; ‘@tontolet am shaking and in tears as I read your post.I have learnt the more this morning that the holyspirit is true,cus by him you were in my prayers last night and this morning.am in shock.

I always heard of what an Angel you are.Please,I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that u would have understood how it hurt me.

I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish so much happiness and peace.am already hugging you so tightly. it is well and Purity is Blowing you a kiss too.

My God Will Bless You and Keep you Ahead always. MAMAPURITY’