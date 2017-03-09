Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh in a recent interview with Media Room Hub TV and interviewed by Azuka has shared her domestic violence photos and revealed how Rosy Meurer broke her marriage.

The mother of one who broke down while recounting her experience said that her estranged husband humiliated her, and that the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana has nude photos/videos of her when she ran to them during one of their fights.

The actress also showed evidence that her husband, Churchill always beat her up. She also denied having any issues with her mother in-law.

She also said she is aware that Rosy Meurer is the reason Churchill abandoned her and his son, that she has been sleeping with her husband adding that her husband bought her birthday car gift for her.

She also said other women have contacted her that they have kids for her husband and that she wasn’t aware he had kids before they got married.

Watch Video Below