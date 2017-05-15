Eugene, a son of a former Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees Chairman, Chief Tony Anenih is dead.

It was learnt that Mr. Eugene Anenih, who was the Managing Director of Nova Finance and securities Limited, collapsed during a game at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club in Onikan. He was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was taken.

A source close to the family who confirmed the incident however, declined to give details about the circumstances surrounding Eugene’s death.

Eugene was formerly the Head of Corporate Finance and Treasury Operations at A and Hatman Ltd. before moving on to Nova Finance & Securities Limited as Chief Executive Officer.

He was an authorised Dealing Clerk of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. He holds a Bachelors of Science Degree in Biochemistry from the University of Benin.

He also attended the Programme for Management Development at Harvard, United States. He was an alumus of the Harvard business School.

Unfortunately, the death of Anenih’s son came less than a month after the deceased’s mother died in April.