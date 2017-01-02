A top Boko Haram commander was arrested by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Friday night, December 30 in the private residence of the Caretaker Chairman of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to military sources, the council chairman, who was also arrested is either harbouring or fraternizing with the suspected terrorist, as he failed to report his presence to security agencies. Though news about the arrest is scanty, residents of 1,000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri where the chairman lives, said armed men stormed his house and arrested both men after receiving intelligence that the Boko Haram commander had sneaked into the house for safety.

“They first barricaded everywhere, stormed the house and took them away but I could not go near to know if they recovered any arms or not,” one of the residents told Daily Trust on Sunday.

A military source said both men have been detained in a military facility to enable thorough investigation into the matter. All efforts to get confirmation on the arrest from both the military and the Department of Security Services (DSS) were not successful.