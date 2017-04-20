A top Boko Haram terrorist, Muhammad Adamu Nafiu has been apprehended by the Bauchi State Police Command.

He latter confessed to have killed over 150 people in Baga Borno State.

This was made known in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 19 by the state commissioner of police, Garba Umar.

He revealed the 25-year-old suspect is a notorious terrorist, who relocated to Tama village in Toro Local Government Area in order to evade arrest after the sect was dislodged by troops at Sambisa Forest.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that suspect was among those declared by the Nigerian Army on Serial Number 176 on its wanted list,” said the police commissioner.

“He has voluntarily confessed to have killed over 150 people in Baga LGA of Borno State alone.

Case under investigation after which suspect would be handed over to the appropriate authority for discreet investigation.”