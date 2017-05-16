A top Boko Haram terrorist has been arrested by the Nigerian Army in Yobe State.

A statement signed by Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman revealed that troops stationed at Forward Operation Base, Potiskum arrested the notorious Boko Haram commander in Yobe state.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man called Abubaka Adamu, popularly known as ‘Pepper’ was arrested around New Prison area, Potiskum, Potiskum local government area, Yobe state.

According to the statement, Adamu was arrested on Sunday, May 14 by the Troops of 233 Battalion, 27 Task Force Brigade, of the Nigerian army, assisted by local vigilantes.

Preliminary investigation shows that the suspected terrorist hailed from Yerimara village, Potiskum LGA and that he has participated in carrying out attacks and other terrorists activities in the north east. Investigation is still ongoing.