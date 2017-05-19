A top official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been accused of alleged corrupt practices.

Documents showing purchases that Abubakar Aliyu Madaki, one of the retired Police officers recalled by EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, indicate that the commission may have been involved in some shady deals.

It was gathered that the three officials who mostly lead crucial operations, are John Odoh, Hamza Abdullahi [Principal Detective, Superintendent level 12] and Madaki.

Abubakar Madaki retired as a Superintendent of Police in December of 2013 from the EFCC where he was assigned.

Madaki was called back by Magu months after he was appointed as head of the EFCC.

During Madaki’s initial stay at the EFCC and in his second arrival, he allegedly acquired choice properties across the country worth billions of naira.

According to sources, he allegedly acquired a N450million house in Wuse 2 and another house for his lady friend in Wuse zone 4, worth N200 million.

Superintendent Madaki also allegedly acquired lands in Nasarawa state worth over N10billion.

In January 2014, he allegedly purchased over 300.56Hectares in Angwan Sa’aka, Karu Local Government Council, Nasarawa state.

It is also said that in the same January 2014, Madaki allegedly purchased over 60.59 hectares in Angwan Chediya, Karu LGA in Nasarawa state.

In February 2010, he allegedly purchased over 61hectares in Angwan Monday, Karu LGA, Nasarawa state.

In June 2016, Madaki allegedly purchased over 34.38hectares in Angwan Sarkin Mada along Angwan Chero Road, Karu LGA, Nasarawa state.

On August 2016, he allegedly purchased over 16.96hectares at Gunduma along Madubi road, Karshi development area, Karu, LGC, Nasarawa state.

In total, Madaki allegedly purchased 474hectares of land, despite being on a police superintendent’s salary.

It was gathered that some aggrieved staff have sent documents of the purchases to Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Sagay, who has recommended a probe.