Here is the touching story of how a Nigerian man died on a bus in US barely two weeks after welcoming his pregnant wife and kids to the United States.

Oluwayemisi Adepegba, a seven-month pregnant Nigerian mother-of-two, has sobbed her heart out in the grief that has possessed her.

Adepegba, who has two daughters aged two and eight, arrived in the US just two weeks back and had barely spent 12 hours with her husband when he was picked up dead inside a metro bus on Wednesday, April 26.

The husband, Tunde Adepegba, a computer systems analyst, suffered a suspected heart attack while inside a metro bus in Annapolis area of Maryland and died with no help until the bus driver got to a final stop and came for him.

Like the irony of life for which fate is never tired, Adepegba’s burial will cost the wife about $10,000, but a gofundme account has been set up for her husband burial.

A deputy editor with THISDAY newspaper, Olawale Olaleye, who has been part of the fundraiser, wrote on his facebook wall calling for help.

“This is no good news but a time I need the Nigerian in us to act true to type. Sadly, he left behind a pregnant wife. It is such a pathetic situation. But we can’t go on and on brooding over what we can’t change. This is an appeal for his burial, which is a bit expensive in the U.S and of course, whatever is left of this will be given to the pregnant wife,” Olaleye wrote

An editor and columnist with THISDAY newspaper, Adeola Akinremi, who is currently in the US and has seen the family of the deceased, told TheCable: “It is a sad story you won’t even wish for your enemy. Everything around the woman and the children has collapsed. They can only live on charity for now and everyone with a good heart must rise up. The gofundme.com is probably the first place to start, but you can also reach out to the woman directly.”

Adepegba is currently in Randallstown, Maryland, United States, where a Good Samaritan is accommodating her and the children for the period of the burial.