The late Yoruba actress, Toyin Majekodunmi also known as Iya Kike who gave up the ghost on January 2 after a brief battle with diabetes will be buried in March.

Her burial has been scheduled to hold on 2nd and 3rd March, 2017 and a committee has been set up to this effect.

The BURIAL COMMITTEE include:

1. Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje)

2. Taiwo Oduola ( Alabon)

3. Taiwo Akinwande ( Wunmi)

4. Wale Hassan (Iya Awero son)

5. Toyosi Adesanya

6. Sola Kosoko

7. Kike Majekodunmi

8. Yomi Fabiyi

9. Dotun Emmanuel (Ayoka)

10. Keji Yusuf

11. Shina Bankole

12. Debo Alexander (Gov, Tampan Lagos)

Condolence register for LATE OLUWATOYIN LUCIA MAJEKODUNMI(1956-2017) is now open at her residence 2, Saka Lane, Abule – Ijesha B/Stop, Fola Agoro, Somolu.